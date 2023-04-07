23-04-07 Snapshots 1 Bullock.jpg

“I enjoyed Bill and Jack Lennon at River Street Retreat, and, of course, the scones at Warm Springs Ranch were memorable.”

Mike Bullock

Hailey
23-04-07 Snapshots 2 Caldwell.jpg

“The Western Café. I would order either the biscuits and gravy or hot beef open-faced sandwich.”

Buffie Caldwell

Ketchum
23-04-07 Snapshots 3 Wallerich.jpg

“Warm Springs Ranch with the scones and honey butter and the old Ore House up in Sun Valley.”

John Wallerich

Sun Valley
23-04-07 Snapshots 4 Gorby.jpg

“I’d order the Buffalo Chips at the Buffalo Café.”

Matt Gorby

Ketchum
23-04-07 Snapshots 5 Kuhnle.jpg

“The Cornerstone Bar and Grill, and I would order a martini.”

Kaylee Kuhnle

Mid-Valley
Load comments