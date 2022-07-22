22-07-22 Snapshots 1 Manning.jpg

“I like to paddle board in Silver Creek. I jump in and take a swim about halfway through.”

Harlee Manning

Bellevue
“Out Croy Street in Hailey by the Bow Bridge and Carbonate parking lot. I jump in the Wood River when I need a break from the heat.”

Sascha Leidecker

Hailey
“The big rock by the Presbyterian Church in Ketchum. I like to jump in the river, hang out in the little swimming hole and then dry off in the sun.”

Kaiya Lentz

Ketchum
“I bring my puppy to the river in West Ketchum, submerge my feet and then totally cool off.”

Angela Duff

Ketchum
“I like going to the river by Riverside Ranch Subdivision in Bellevue. I take my lawn chair and plop down in the middle of the river.”

Tim Young

Bellevue
