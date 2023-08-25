Lauren Anderson

“Fun food, good music, animals for the kids and rodeo cowboys.”

Lauren Anderson, Ketchum
Jayne McCaw

“I like the beer garden. Fun rides, shoe decorating for the kids and the petting zoo are all favorites.”

Jayne McCaw, Ketchum
Tiffany Larson

“Used to be the rides, now let me eat the food. I used to like the Pronto Pups.”

Tiffany Larson, Bellevue
Sarah Smith

“Rides are fun. I like the food and it’s a good time to go with friends.”

Sarah Smith, Hailey
Ingrid Pratt

“Play the games to win prizes and people watching at the rodeo.”

Ingrid Pratt, Hailey
