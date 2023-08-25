"Play the games to win prizes and people watching at the rodeo."
Ingrid Pratt
Hailey
"Rides are fun. I like the food and it’s a good time to go with friends."
Sarah Smith
Hailey
"Used to be the rides, now let me eat the food. I used to like the Pronto Pups."
Tiffany Larson
Bellevue
"I like the beer garden. Fun rides, shoe decorating for the kids and the petting zoo are all favorites."
Jayne McCaw
Ketchum
"Fun food, good music, animals for the kids and rodeo cowboys."
Lauren Anderson
Ketchum
