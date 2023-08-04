Gary Vinagre

“Barbecued ribs. I use baby back ribs seasoned liberally and grilled nicely with good grill marks transferred into a Dutch oven where I season again with garlic salt and steam 4-5 hours at 280 degrees.”

Gary Vinagre

Ketchum
Jamie Ellison

“Fresh Alaskan red salmon caught by myself or my brother. Don’t overcomplicate the process. Butter, garlic salt, lemon pepper and fresh onion and lemon. Don’t overcook. Pink is good.”

Jamie Ellison

Bellevue
Jordan Koch

“Boneless, marinated country-style ribs—my kiddo’s favorite. The boneless variety makes cleanup easier. One secret to their yumminess is that I use apple-cider vinegar in my marinade.”

Jordan Koch

Ketchum
Stratton Stevenson

“I like rib-eyes grilled, then finish seared in a skillet in an oven. Served with a red wine sauce reduced with shallots and heavy whipping cream added. I also serve a side of asparagus and a side of small golden potatoes.”

Stratton Stevenson

Ketchum
Will Hemmings

“Soy, honey and tarragon based marinade for a pork tenderloin. Baste while grilling and cook to medium showing a nice pink.”

Will Hemmings

Ketchum
Load comments