“My wife and dog are dressing up as bees and I’m a beekeeper, because, according to her, ‘I’m a keeper.’”

Ned Burns

Bellevue
“A sombrero and a serape, because I’m heading to Cabo for Suns training camp.”

Nick Curry

Ketchum
“I’ll be in a giant gorilla suit rowing a raft in Hell’s Canyon. Cowabunga, baby!"

Paul Aguilar

Picabo
“I’m going to be a unicorn in my pink onesy, which is fluffy, cozy and complete with hooded horn.”

Lexi Biglow

Ketchum
“I’m going out with a couple of friends. We're all going to be fairies with LED light-up wings."

Carolyn Fleming

Elkhorn
