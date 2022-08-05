22-08-05-will-swink.jpg

“To experience the culture in Paris, France. I would love to see all the attractions the city has to offer.”

Will Swink

Hailey
22-08-05-amy-mares.jpg

“I want to travel to Cancun, Mexico, because my family is from there, and I look forward to going to a professional soccer game.”

Amy Mares

Hailey
22-08-05-katie-phillips.jpg

“My dream is to go to the island of Madeira because it’s known for flora and fauna.”

Katie Phillips

Bellevue
22-08-05-priscilla-rodriguez.jpg

"I want to travel to Bali to see the amazing scenery, culture and wildlife."

Priscilla Rodriguez

Hailey
22-08-05-ivan-guevara.jpg

"Honduras would be my dream vacation. My family is from there, and I love the food and people."

Ivan Guevara

Hailey
Load comments