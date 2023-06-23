23-06-23 Snapshots 1.jpg

"Next week summer arrives in the 80s."

Francisco Lopez

Bellevue
23-06-23 Snapshots 2.jpg

"I am ready to swim and kayak, so hopefully soon."

Wenny Williams

Ketchum
23-06-23 Snapshots 3.jpg

"Second week of July after July Fourth festivities. Should heat up nicely."

Keith Battista

Bellevue
23-06-23 Snapshots 4.jpg

"We think next week because that's what our phone says. Besides it's time to go to the pool and also go horse riding."

Monika Mitreska and Ivona Ivanova

Sun Valley
23-06-23 Snapshots 5.jpg

"Just before it's time to start snowing again."

Jill Zelaya

Ketchum
