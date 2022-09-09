22-09-07-manuel-herrera-roland.jpg

"Help out my family and community with housing"

Manuel Herrera

Bellevue
22-09-07-milo-simpson-roland-.jpg

"Help the community with food through The Hunger Coalition—and buy more Pokemon cards."

Milo Simpson

Carey
22-09-07-jerry-kessler-roland-.jpg

"Buy a vacation home in the Wood River Valley and take care of all my nieces and nephews."

Jerry Kessler

Jerome
22-09-07-layken-castle-roland-4.jpg

"Buy a huge fire truck and a doll house."

Layken Castle

Hailey
22-09-07-nicki-casey-roland-.jpg

"Buy a house with lots of land and create a business that the homeless people can operate and take care of each other."

Nicki Casey

Bellevue
