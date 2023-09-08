23-09-08 snapshots 1 Carr.jpg

“I was backpacking in the Sawtooths all weekend with some old friends. We had a ball.”

Audrey Carr

Ketchum
23-09-08 snapshots 2 Crist.jpg

“I went to Pettit Lake, out in a boat wake surfing, eFoiling and enjoying the last bit of warm weather.”

Ruby Crist

Ketchum
23-09-08 snapshots 3 Rixon.jpg

“I went to the Filer Fair with my family. The rides were fun, especially the one called Moby Dick. The cotton candy was awesome.”

Scarlet Rixon

Ketchum
23-09-08 snapshots 4 Maxey.jpg

“The best time was watching Julie Evans eat a corn dog, spicy waffle fries and a PBR at the parade.”

BBQ Bob and Dana Maxey

Ketchum
23-09-08 snapshots 5 Witmer.jpg

“I enjoyed the parade and the Reckless Kelly concert, especially when Muzzie sang.”

Sheila Witmer

Ketchum
