23-08-18 Snapshots 1 Chambers.jpg

“I’ve played volleyball every day. School volleyball starts Friday.”

Sam Chambers

Hailey
23-08-18 Snapshots 2 Williams.jpg

“Kayaking the Salmon River on the Sunbeam stretch.”

Wenny Williams

Ketchum
23-08-18 Snapshots 3 Dredge.jpg

“A two-day golf tourney. It’s getting more challenging the older I get. I took second place, even with a seven on the last par five.”

Brad Dredge

Burley
23-08-18 Snapshots 4 Keck.jpg

“Riding to Galena Lodge, having lunch and returning to Ketchum.”

Martha Keck

Ketchum
23-08-18 Snapshots 5 Lloyd.jpg

“The 25-mile portion of the Galena Grinder mountain bike race. The elevation and the level of competition made the race difficult and fun.”

Cameron Lloyd

Ketchum
