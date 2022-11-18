Jess Wolcott

“My cranberry port wine sauce with figs served on top of turkey cooked on the green egg.”

Triumph
Elizabeth Ellis

“I have married an Australian who doesn’t like turkey. So, we are cooking a beef Wellington. Our puffed pastry is made from scratch and it's exceptional.”

Ketchum
Chris Heinz

“Our unique item this year will be my mother-in-law’s corn pudding. She makes it with lots of love, cream and corn.”

Ketchum
Dominique Root

“I’m Canadian, and we celebrate Thanksgiving in October. For the las two years I have made Brussels sprouts, Thai style, made with Thai chilies, cilantro stems, garlic, lime juice and fish sauce. Serve at room temperature and top with crushed roasted peanuts.”

Ketchum
Jennett Zimmerman

“My husband’s family twice-baked mashed potatoes. Extra fattening with Philadelphia cream cheese, sour cream and, of course, butter.”

Hailey
