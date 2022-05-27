22-05-27 Snapshots 1 Young.jpg

"A Vietnamese grilled beef noodle salad. The marinade, rice noodles and fresh vegetables make this recipe unique."

Eliza Young

Ketchum


"Arugula salad with beets, blood oranges, pistachio nuts, grilled salmon and grilled asparagus wrapped in prosciutto. The salmon is unique because of the O.J., olive oil, maple syrup, garlic glaze."

Lola Crist

Ketchum


"My dogs and I are grillin' hot dogs, a Memorial Day tradition. They've got to be the all-beef quarter pounders with the works."

Joney Otteson

Ketchum


"Smoked, not grilled pork butt made with T.L.C. and rubbed with brown sugar and smoked paprika."

Tim Phillips

East Fork


"Barbecue New York steaks with loved ones. Topped with my girlfriend Cindy's mother's Bearnaise sauce recipe."

Marcel Goitiandia

Bellevue
