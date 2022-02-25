22-02-25 Snapshots 1 Evans.jpg

“I love the cold. I love blowing snow. And [going] up and down the hill.”

Charlie Evans

Warm Springs
22-02-25 Snapshots 2 Pitkethly.jpg

“Upper River. The Bowls. And any powder day.”

Narda Pitkethly (left) and Julie Johnson

Ketchum
22-02-25 Snapshots 3.jpg

“The world seems to wake up slower due to longer nights and quiet mornings. Hiking into the hot springs. And the winter wonderland created by snow hanging onto trees.”

Heather Frazee

Ketchum
22-02-25 Snapshots 4 Johnson.jpg

“Snow. Skiing. And warm fires.”

Danielle Johnson

Pelham, N.Y.
22-02-25 Snapshots 5 Webber.jpg

“Clarendon Hot Springs. Single chairlifts. And skiing Scorpion.”

Brian Webber

Triumph
