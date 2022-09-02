22-09-02-art-aroonpong-rolandjpg.jpg

"I wish I was an amazing guitarist because I have no rhythm."

Art Aroonpong

Hailey
22-09-02-hannah-clark-rolandjpg.jpg

"It would be cool to be an acrobat because I would love to be graceful in that way."

Hannah Clark

Hailey
22-09-02-verla-goitiandia-roland.jpg

"To be a pianist."

Verla Goitiandia

Hailey
22-09-02-xavier-fonscea-roland.jpg

"I'd love to be a gymnast because being able to do flips would be fun."

Xavier Fonscea

Hailey
22-09-02-qwydion-schiers-roland.jpg

"I'd like to be able to be a close-up card and coin magician."

Qwydion Schiers

Hailey
Load comments