23-01-06 Snapshots 1 Fleming.jpg

“Safe snowmobiling on our Polaris, along with snowshoeing at Galena. It’s outside, pretty, in the fresh air and it feels like you’re really living.”

Jake and Megan Fleming

North Ketchum
23-01-06 Snapshots 2 Palaniuk.jpg

“I’ve been up to Galena a few times. It’s fun and so pretty. I like having a bowl of chili by the fire.”

Sadie Palaniuk

Ketchum
23-01-06 Snapshots 3 Travers.jpg

“I want to hike up Mindbender hopefully for an awesome ski experience. Otherwise, I’m skiing on Baldy every day.”

Danielle Travers

Triumph
23-01-06 Snapshots 4 Clark.jpg

“I plan to go winter fly-fishing on the Big Wood River. I’m new to the sport, but my New Year’s resolution is to get better at it. I also really enjoy being totally immersed in that environment.”

Julia Clark

Kirkland, Washington
23-01-06 Snapshots 5.jpg

“I’m here, I came home where I grew up from Santa Cruz, California. I’m enjoying skiing with the boys like Phil Barney, Jack Weekes, Matt Curci, Hank Minor, Cordy Snyder, Reggie and Zach Crist, Doug Elisley, Tom Ferries and Matt Mahoney.”

Bobby Donaldson

Santa Cruz, California
