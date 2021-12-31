Alli Edwards

“I want to save about $2,000. I want to learn how to ice skate and I want to visit Seattle.”

Alli Edwards, Sun Valley
Beth Swanson

“Kindness, positive energy and advocating for women in my community.”

Beth Swanson, Walla Walla, Wash.
Gina Flores

“More family time to appreciate their love and show them mine.”

Gina Flores, Washington, D.C.
Ryan Enrico

“In the words of Rufus from ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,’ ‘Be excellent to each other.’”

Ryan Enrico, Hailey
Shanna Cook

“Hopefully some international travel and a new baby.”

Shanna Cook, Seattle, Wash.
