“Two legs of lamb cooked on my Traeger, medium rare. Seared first, then cooked to perfection. Served with asparagus and cheesy scalloped potatoes.”

Mark Savage

Ketchum
“We are going to do wings. Dry and season them, then marinate in buffalo sauce for four hours. Bake at 250 F for 30 minutes. Then turn it up to 400 F for about 15 minutes. Let rest, then eat and enjoy.”

Stephanie Olson (left) and Emilee McLean

Bellevue
“Carne asada taco bar. Grilled, marinated steak, guacamole, rice and beans. I’ll serve them up in corn tortillas.”

Jason Spicer

Boise
“Highland beef ribs that are rubbed, slow cooked in an oven then seared on the grill. These ribs don’t need much doctoring. I’ll serve with baked beans and slaw. Go Eagles!”

Mia Lyon

Ketchum
“I’m making homemade cheesy supreme crunch wraps, complete with a hard tortilla shell inside soft, gooey, cheesy heaven. Made with lettuce, tomato, ground beef and sour cream and topped with hot sauce.”

Paul Mansfield

Boston
