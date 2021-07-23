Becky Smith

“Women’s soccer, especially watching the Mewis sisters. I’m also excited to watch Allyson Felix go for another gold medal!”

Becky Smith

Sun Valley
Lynne Arizmendi

“I enjoy track and field running events, especially the sprints. Go U.S.A.!”

Lynne Arizmendi

Charlotte, N.C.
Lauren Lamb

“I like men’s and women’s swimming events. The relays are my favorite, especially the individual medley.”

Lauren Lamb

San Francisco, Calif.
Charlie French

“I like the swimming. I want to see if Katie Ledecky still blows everyone away.”

Charlie French

Ketchum
Candace Crew

“Track and field. I like the sprints and the jumps, specifically the long jump, high jump and triple jump.”

Candace Crew

Ketchum
