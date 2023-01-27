23-01-27 Snapshots 1 Theobald.jpg

“Cincinnati Bengals, ‘cause they are the best team. Who Dey! If you know, you know.”

Cindy Theobald

Hailey
23-01-27 Snapshots 2 Hemmings.jpg

“Philadelphia Eagles, because they have the best defense and their quarterback doesn’t have a high ankle sprain.”

Will Hemmings

Ketchum
23-01-27 Snapshots 4 Waas.jpg

"I'm from the Bay Area and love the 49ers, but I'm afraid the Eagles are going to beat them and are going to win the Super Bowl."

Maya Waas

Santa Cruz, California
23-01-27 Snapshots 5 Gray.jpg

“Since my husband is a Chiefs fan I hope they win."

Sarah Gray

San Diego, California
23-01-27 Snapshots 3 Smith.jpg

“San Francisco. I like the quarterback Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant. He is third string but, he is playing so well.”

John T. Smith

Hailey
