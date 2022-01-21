22-01-21 Snapshots 1 Theobald.jpg

“Easy, the Bengals are going to the show.”

Cindy Theobald, Hailey
22-01-21 Snapshots 2 Hopperstad.jpg

“San Francisco, 'cause I like to see a Bay-Area team win and Garoppolo is hot.”

Jen Hopperstad, Ketchum
22-01-21 Snapshots 3 Scotton.jpg

“Buccaneers. I think Brady is going to lead them all the way and then retire.”

Brandon Scotton, Boise
22-01-21 Snapshots 4 Currie.jpg

“The Titans, 'cause they are the cutest team in the NFL and I used to live in Nashville.”

Charlotte Currie, Ketchum
22-01-21 Snapshots 5 Grimes.jpg

“I think TB12 will win. Age is but a number. Brady will prevail.”

Derek Grimes, Ketchum
