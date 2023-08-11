23-08-11 snapshots 1 Vander Dussen.jpg

“I would not like to live with devastating tornadoes. The other disasters usually have some forewarning.”

Amber Vander Dussen

Twin Falls
23-08-11 snapshots 2 Webber.jpg

“Wildfires. They aren’t predictable and can rage out of control and really affect the air quality.”

Lea Webber

Hailey
23-08-11 snapshots 3 Fletcher.jpg

“I believe fire, ‘cause it’s unpredictable and has the potential for more damage. Look at Maui now.”

Jim Fletcher

Sun Valley
23-08-11 snapshots 4 Larson.jpg

“Hurricanes, because evacuation is difficult. You are dealing with water, flooding, high winds and trees blowing over with lots of potentially hazardous elements.”

Hallie Larson

Stanley
23-08-11 snapshots 5 Embler.jpg

“I can deal with hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and fire, but asteroid impact concerns me. Historically speaking, they are always disruptive.”

Gabe Embler

Hailey
