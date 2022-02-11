22-02-11 Snapshots 1 Ellis.jpg

"A sweet kiss and a nice dinner that I don't have to cook."

Ellie Ellis

Ketchum
22-02-11 Snapshots 2 Taft.jpg

"Being surrounded by those you love—and chocolate."

Spooky Taft

Sun Valley
22-02-11 Snapshots 3 Kuntz.jpg

"Showing effort some of the other 364 days instead of waiting until the Hallmark holiday itself."

Alex Kuntz

Ketchum
22-02-11 Snapshots 4 Hausmann.jpg

"When my husband remembers."

Martha Hausmann

East Fork
22-02-11 Snapshots 5.jpg

"Being with the one you love, having flowers delivered and chocolate with a happy ending."

Troy Thayer, Diane Goodwin Merchep and John Summers
