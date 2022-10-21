22-10-21 Snapshots 1 Thomas.jpg

“The Philadelphia Phillies because of great pitching like Wheeler and Nola and stellar hitting, especially the long ball with Harper and Schwarber.”

Sinjin Thomas

Ketchum
22-10-21 Snapshots 2 Foley.jpg

“I’m rooting for the Phillies because I have family there. I’ve been to that stadium, and it’s a class crowd for ‘Filthydelphia.’”

Bridget Foley

Ketchum
22-10-21 Snapshots 3 LLoyd.jpg

“Maybe the Phillies, but if New York keeps the winning momentum going, they will win it all.”

Cameron Lloyd

Ketchum
22-10-21 Snapshots 4 Grimes.jpg

“Anyone but the cheating Astros.”

Derek Grimes

Ketchum
22-10-21 Snapshots 5 Blackwell.jpg

“The Padres because of all the good Mexican food in San Diego.”

Brian Blackwell

Hailey
