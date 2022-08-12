22-08-12-britta-kimball.jpg

“Go to Redfish Lake, swim and hang out on my dad’s boat.”

Britta Kimball

Hailey
22-08-12-charlie-veregge.jpg

“Watch lots of TV and play Wiffle ball."

Charlie Veregge

Hailey
22-08-12-cooper-veregge.jpg

"Skate as much as possible, get my school clothes and hang out with my friends."

Cooper Veregge

Hailey
22-08-12-lila-oelerich.jpg

“Play soccer and spend time with my friends.”

Lila Oelerich

Hailey
22-08-12-migdaelma-cuadros.jpg

“I want to play in the park and go kayaking in Wyoming.”

Migdaelma Cuardos

Hailey
