“I like mojarras with tilapia, lime, garlic and cumin. I use a skillet with hot oil outside on the grill.”

Monica Paredes

Hailey
“I love cooking salmon wrapped in tin foil with butter, sliced lemon, pressed garlic and a tich of salt.”

Colleen Fiaschetti

San Rafael, California
“Salmon with extra lemons, not cooked too much, wrapped in tin foil with salt, pepper and paprika.”

Cordy Snyder

Warm Springs
“Halibut or ono. I like to brush the white fish with butter and white wine to keep the fish moist. Then, be careful and don’t overcook.”

Ivan Velazquez

Ketchum
I like to cook Hagerman trout, cod and sockeye salmon on the grill. I cook medium rare with salt and pepper and I’m careful not to overcook.”

Tim McGee

Great Falls, Montana
