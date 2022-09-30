22-09-30 Snapshots 1 Sotomayor.jpg

“The parade. I like the black sheep—I feel like I can relate.”

Allie Sotomayor

Hailey
22-09-30 Snapshots 2 Pullen.jpg

“The big parade on Sunday. It’s also my birthday, so the parade with all the people is actually my birthday party.”

Trini Pullen

Ketchum
22-09-30 Branch.jpg

“The Folklife Fair in Hailey. I like the traditions. And, I also love the sheepdog trials.”

Amber Branch

Ketchum
22-09-30 Snapshots 4 Lyons.jpg

“The sheep. Keeping the traditions alive. We used to raise sheep when I was growing up...so I’ve always felt a connection.”

Molly Lyons

Oak Grove, Oregon
22-09-30 Snapshots 5 Strybosch.jpg

“Both the parade, which has an awe factor, and the Folklife Fair which has substantial entertainment value for the entire family."

Lynn Strybosch

East Fork
