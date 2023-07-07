23-07-07 Snapshots 1.jpg

“The White Clouds Loop, 'cause right now it’s especially pretty due to all the wildflowers.”

Chloe Vogel

Mid Valley
23-07-07 Snapshots 2 Pietsch.jpg

“Pioneer Cabin. It’s fun, pretty, challenging and rewarding.”

Lucy Pietsch

Hailey
23-07-07 Snapshots 3 Uri.jpg

“Prospector, my everyday trail. My dog, Teddy, loves it too."

Sonja Uri

Sun Valley
23-07-07 Snapshots 4 Allfrey.jpg

“Adams Gulch, Chocolate Gulch and Fox Creek. I enjoy the alpine beauty, wild flowers, running creeks—and they all are dog friendly.”

Kay Allfrey

West Ketchum
23-07-07 Snapshots 5 Prekeges.jpg

“I go up the backside of Quigley. It’s close to my house.”

Faye Prekeges

Hailey
