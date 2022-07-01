22-07-01 Snapshots 1 Bender.jpg

“The rodeo. I love the barrel racing and the bronc riding. The tailgating before and being with family during and afterwards builds a sense of community.”

Alice Bender

Ketchum
22-07-01 Snapshots 2 Robertson.jpg

“Getting to spend time and celebrate with family and friends is special. Barbecuing and swimming are a must.”

Kim Robertson

Redding, California
22-07-01 Snapshots 3 Schubert.jpg

“A long dirt road, camping by a creek, lots of beer, cooking peach cobbler in a dutch oven and having my camp chair in the creek.”

Becca Schubert

Hailey
22-07-01 Snapshots 4 Goitiandia.jpg

“Hailey parade, can’t beat it, cold beer and then dressing up weirdly and going to the rodeo. Bull riding is my favorite.”

Marcel Goitiandia

Bellevue
22-07-01 Snapshots 5 Felger.jpg

"The Fourth of July Hailey parade is hands down my favorite event. Then, wherever the day takes you."

Melanie Felger

Hailey
