Snapshots: What is your favorite 2021-2022 winter ski story?

  • 0
Nappy Neaman

"Skiing with the alumni of the World Pro Skiing group from the 70s honoring Spider Sabich and viewing the premier of the film 'Spider Lives.'"

Nappy Neaman

Board Ranch
Joe Marx

"Skiing the new terrain, specifically Coyote Bowl at speed during the only storm of the year."

Joe Marx

Warm Springs
Ashley Morris

"My Wednesday 'Diva' group, where I made new friends, connected with other women and improved my skiing while having fun."

Ashley Morris

Hailey
Kirk Wampler

"December 28th comes to mind as being some of the best powder skiing of my life."

Kirk Wampler

Ketchum
Christine Young

"My favorite memory is being able to ski one month after being run over and smacked in the back on Christmas Ridge by a 'touron' (moron/tourist)."

Christine Young

Hailey
