Kendall Verge

I hope that it is the beginning of the end of tourist season.

Kendall Verge
Stacey Young

I’ll be in Alaska, 140 air miles from the nearest town by bush plane moose hunting.

Stacey Young
Tanya Olson

I’m going canyoneering, repelling into canyons using ropes in San Rafael Swell, Utah.

Tanya Olson
Tony Chapman

I’m looking forward to taking my R.V. and parking it alongside the parade route and watching the Wagon Days parade.

Tony Chapman
Trini Pullen, Cindy Theobald

We’re going to the parade decked out in our cowgirl gear. Yee-haw!

Trini Pullen, left, and Cindy Theobald

Express photos by Willy Cook

