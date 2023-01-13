23-01-13 Snapshots 1 Storey.jpg

“As a caregiver, all this snow makes my job tougher.”

Janis Storey

East Fork
23-01-13 Snapshots 2 Gorlay.jpg

“Exciting as a ski coach, but challenging shoveling my roof.”

Charlotte Gourlay

Warm Springs
23-01-13 Snapshots 3 Murtha.jpg

“Shredding the pow on Baldy during the day and getting the ski van stuck at midnight after a harrowing drive back from Salt Lake.”

Austin Murtha

Hailey
23-01-13 Snapshots 4 Tindall.jpg

“My biggest joy was skiing the trees with the crazy Divas on Wednesday.”

Melissa Tindall

Ketchum
23-01-13 Snapshots 5 Enos.jpg

“The hardest part of my day is going skiing every day.”

Jeff Enos

East Fork
