"The outpouring of support and friendship that was shown to me when I tore my ACL this winter."

Kindred Colbeck

West Ketchum
"December powder days, one right after another."

Tracy Lee

Board Ranch
"Coming up here from Colorado to ski a little fresh snow, enjoying the lovely views from the top and appreciating the town of Ketchum, which I really like."

Gabriella Rahaley

Fort Collins, Colo.
"Skiing Scorpion in December!"

Leisure Nelson

Sun Valley
"Powder skiing here in Sun Valley during Christmas week. What a present!"

Kirsten Duke

Sun Valley
