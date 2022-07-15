22-07-15 Snapshots 1 Gvozdas.jpg

“Starbucks always, but not gasoline, ‘cause it’s too damned expensive.”

Laura Gvozdas

Hailey
22-07-15 Snapshots 2 Pedersen.jpg

“Yerba mate, a refreshing, caffeinated tea. Also, my partner and I are building a yurt over Trail Creek called ‘The Dirty Beaver.’”

Rio Pedersen

Ketchum
22-07-15 Snapshots 3 Cote.jpg

“The gym. I love pumping heavy iron.”

Carla Cote

Ketchum
22-07-15 Snapshots 4 Formanyuk.jpg

“I like the outdoors. Hiking with my family and having lake adventures, especially at Redfish.”

Anna Formanyuk

Ketchum
22-07-15 Snapshots 5 Markthaler.jpg

“Having time to reset and reconnect with family, friends and nature. Realizing myself to get on my path to best serve our world.”

Katie Markthaler

Ketchum
Load comments