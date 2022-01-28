Trini Pullen

"I watch football with my BFF: bowl of fattening food. Specifically, tachos which are tattertot nachos, Idaho style."

Trini Pullen, Ketchum
Lydia Parker

"Buffalo chicken dip with Frank's Red Hot sauce, shredded chicken and jalapeño cheese served with ranch and blue cheese dressing."

Lydia Parker, Hailey
Whitney Jannotta

"Buffalo chicken dip made with cheddar cheese, shredded chicken, buffalo sauce and sour cream."

Whitney Jannotta, Ketchum
John Crotty

"Elk chili-cheese fries, prosciutto-wrapped jalapeño poppers and spicy Asian wings for 12 people."

John Crotty, Ketchum
Erika Walder

"A Crockpot chili made with good beef, extra onions and cornbread."

Erika Walder, Ketchum
Load comments