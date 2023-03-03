23-03-03 snapshots 1 Pilaro.jpg

“March Madness means skiing as much powder as possible and going crazy with my friends.”

Phoebe Pilaro

Ketchum
23-03-03 snapshots 2 Rizzo.jpg

“Nothing. I’ll be fishing and skiing.”

Jack Rizzo

Hailey
23-03-03 snapshots 3 limburg.jpg

“I really like the University of Colorado at Boulder. I hope to go to school there. They have a really good ski team, so I hope they know how to play basketball.”

Wyatt Limburg

Ketchum
23-03-03 snapshots 4 Young.jpg

“All the tourists are gone and it’s time for the locals to go wild.”

Christine Young

Hailey
23-03-03 snapshots 5 Knight & Olson.jpg

“It means that I don’t get to see any of my TV shows for a frickin' month.”

Stephanie Knight (L)

Seattle, Washington

“I don’t give a flying squirrel about college basketball. I’ll be in Hawaii.”

Michelle Olson (R)

Gilbert, Arizona
