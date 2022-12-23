22-12-23 Snapshots 1 Conteras.jpg

“Being around family and friends, creating everlasting memories to look back on. I’m also excited to eat our traditional homemade tamales.”

Irma Conteras

Ketchum
22-12-23 Snapshots 2 McNichols.jpg

“Love, health, peace, joy and a huge pair of sparkling diamond earrings.”

Nicole McNichols

Sun Valley
22-12-23 Snapshots 3 Higley.jpg

“A new puppy. I’d like a golden retriever, please.”

Bronwen Higley

Los Angeles, Calif.
22-12-23 Snapshots 4 Davidson.jpg

“Skeeter wants a girlfriend, and I’d like some more snow.”

Nors Davidson and Skeeter

Ketchum
22-12-23 Snapshots 5 Reineck.jpg

“A white Christmas. How about 12 more inches of powder and a stocking full of dark chocolate?”

Sarah Reineck

Baltimore, Md.
