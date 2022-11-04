22-11-04 Snapshots 1 Babalis.jpg

“That democracy wins and there’s a real good voter turnout with about 70% of eligible voters participating.”

Alex Babalis

Blaine County
22-11-04 Snapshots 2 Woodward.jpg

“Good support for our teachers.”

Kelly Woodward

Hailey
22-11-04 Snapshots 3 Mallett.jpg

“A calm and civil execution of our electoral process.”

Joel Mallett

Ketchum
22-11-04 Snapshots 4 Peters.jpg

“I hope Tom Arkoosh from Gooding wins the Attorney General election.”

Taylor Peters

Elkhorn
22-11-04 Snapshots 5 Hayes.jpg

“I enjoy seeing the young blood participating and wish them success.”

Suzy Hayes

Smiley Creek
