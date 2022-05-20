22-05-20 Snapshots 1 Parker.jpg

"I'm going back East this summer and leaving on Memorial Day weekend. I'm looking forward to summering on Cape Cod."

Carolyn Parker

East Fork
22-05-20 Snapshots 2 Williams.jpg

"A few hikes and grill outside. Ribeye steak, ribs and corn will be on the grill."

Carrie Williams

Ketchum
22-05-20 Snapshots 3 Peavey.jpg

"I got a bunch of baby lambs—about 1,000 of them hitting the ground basically Memorial Day weekend. I gotta be there."

Cory Peavey

Carey
22-05-20 Snapshots 4 Ferries.jpg

"Raging with an old friend who is coming to town, working on my house remodel, mountain biking and golfing."

Tom Ferries

Hailey
22-05-20 Snapshots 5 Largent.jpg

"I'm going to have a rip-roaring good time."

Tracy Largent

Ketchum
Load comments