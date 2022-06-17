22-06-17 Snapshots 1 Carr.jpg

“Spend time with my kids outdoors.”

Marie Carr

Ketchum
22-06-17 Snapshots 2 Nasvik.jpg

“Simplify your life.”

Katie Nasvik

Mid Valley
22-06-17 Snapshots 3 Boloix.jpg

“Maintain a positive and grateful attitude no matter what the challenge, big or small.”

Aurélie Boloix

Hailey
22-06-17 Snapshots 4 Stevenson.jpg

“Buy gas today.”

Stratton Stevenson

Ketchum
22-06-17 Snapshots 5 Wynne.jpg

“Be kind.”

Monette Wynne

Bellevue
Load comments