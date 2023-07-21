Phoebe Pilaro

“Lot of fun time on the pink boat at Redfish, soaking up the sun, surfing and rosé all day.”

Phoebe Pilaro, Ketchum
George Prekeges

“Longer hikes, for instance, 8 miles into a lake, picnic lunch, swim and come back down.”

George Prekeges, Hailey
Jennifer Morgan

“I’m on it. This is our happy place every summer. We fish, bike, hike and basically live healthy and actively outdoors.”

Jennifer Morgan with English and Harry, Atlanta
Natalie Pertz

“My band, the Hurdy Gurdy Girls, is going on a three-concert mini-tour next week. We are playing music at Livingston, Missoula and Moscow with our favorite band, Hillfolk Noir.”

Natalie Pertz, Hailey
Shannon Conklin

“Golfing at Pinehurst, trying to beat my husband. Also golfing at Kiawah Island Ocean Course where I definitely will beat my husband.

Shannon Conklin, Ketchum
Load comments