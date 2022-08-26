22-08-26-mason-bucknall.jpg

“I’m going to Redfish Lake with my family to water ski and eat ice cream at the lodge.”

Mason Bucknall

Hailey
22-08-26-debra-graefe.jpg

“I’m heading to Florence, Oregon, for vacation to relax on the coast. It’s my first Labor Day off in 30 years.”

Debra Graefe

Jerome
22-08-26-ngo-kham.jpg

“I'll work and be with my family.”

Ngo Kham

Hailey
22-08-26-morganne-pockels.jpg

“I will work at the Wagon Ore Museum and watch the parade.

Morganne Pockels

Hailey
22-08-26-alvaro-hurtado.jpg

“I want to go to the parade and cook up some ribs on the grill for my family.”

Alvaro Hurtado

Bellevue
