23-06-14-hank-moss-roland.jpg

"Try to stay busy, get a job, decide what your major will be and visualize what your future will be like."

Hank Moss

Ketchum
23-06-14-grace-rogers-roland.jpg

"Get good shower shoes."

Grace Rogers

Hailey
23-06-14-skye-leininger-roland.jpg

"Learning how to be an adult is much harder than it seems, so don't get discouraged."

Skye Leininger

Hailey
23-06-14-stan-soares-roland.jpg

"It's all about making good decisions and never give up. If you fail, get back up and try again."

Stan Soares

Twin Falls
23-06-14-karina-aguilar-roland.jpg

"Follow your dreams and never quit on your goals."

Karina Aguilar

Hailey
Load comments