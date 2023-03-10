23-03-10 Snapshots 1 Noel.jpg

“Improvements for women’s living conditions and freedoms, especially in countries like Afghanistan and Iran.”

Sue Noel

Elkhorn
23-03-10 Snapshots 2 Klassen Drew.jpg

“I feel fortunate to live in a country where women’s rights aren’t as much of an issue as in some other places. However, the issue of women’s bodily autonomy is only the tip of the iceberg. We must be diligent in protecting all of our individual freedoms.”

Becky Klassen Drew

Ketchum
23-03-10 Snapshots 3 Meyer.jpg

“I would like women around the world to have the freedom to choose what to study, what to do with their bodies, what to do for work and how to live.”

Julie Meyer

Ketchum
23-03-10 Snapshots 4 Nelson.jpg

“I feel that I should be able to make my own decisions concerning my own body.”

Karlee Nelson

Hailey
23-03-10 Snapshots 5 Hill.jpg

“As a mom of three daughters, I love that they get to do all the same sports and life activities that the boys get to do.”

Erika Hill

Hailey
