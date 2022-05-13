22-05-13 Snapshots 1 Black.jpg

"Spend time in my garden and walk with my boyfriend and our dogs. We'll send off a good, positive vibe in lieu of potential negative ones."

Heather Black

Mid Valley
22-05-13 Snapshots 2 Ryan.jpg

"I'll be aware of my surroundings and paying attention to things like black cats, sidewalk cracks and walking under ladders."

Kathryn Ryan

Redlands, California
22-05-13 Snapshots 3 Wilson.jpg

"I wake up with a positive mind and attitude. Let the day be positive and the rest follows suit."

Chin Wilson

Mid-valley
22-05-13 Snapshots 4 Severance.jpg

"Drink a bottle of rosé."

Jennifer Severance

Ketchum
22-05-13 Snapshots 5 Theobald.jpg

"Just knock on wood."

Kat Theobald

Hailey
