“I’ve been living in a Subaru for 82 days driving here from Washington, D.C. I’m moving into a tent.”

Nina Miller

Washington, D.C.
“I actually start medical school again that week, so if anything my life will be more complicated.”

Priiyanka Vayalali

Meridian, Idaho
“I’m taking a trip to Montana and celebrating my birthday. I figure that a road trip to Glacier will simplify everything.”

Brittney Aldrich

Ketchum
“Not look at my phone when I first wake up. There’s plenty of time later to do that.”

Sadie Campbell

Nashville, Tennessee
“I’m going to drink plenty of water and a little less beer.”

Lenny Joseph

Hailey
