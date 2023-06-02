“Music at the Pavilion, Ketchum Alive and floating Silver Creek.”
Jordan Snure
Bellevue
Updated: June 2, 2023 @ 6:35 am
“Hiking, going to Alturas, learning to fish at Silver Creek and going on trail rides on horseback.”
Harlee Manning
Bellevue
“Definitely hiking, camping with friends especially at Lucky Peak.”
Daria Brown
Ketchum
“Looking forward to hanging out on my back deck with my wife and kids staring at Carbonate. Enjoying
those endless Idaho summer nights.”
Mark Carroll
Hailey
“Riding my mountain bike, doing my honey-do list, and gardening which is one of my favorite
summer activities.”
Bob Caminiti
Elkhorn
