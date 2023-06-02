23-06-02 snapshots 1 Snure.jpg

“Music at the Pavilion, Ketch'em Alive and floating Silver Creek.”

Jordan Snure

Bellevue
23-06-02 snapshots 2 Manning.jpg

“Hiking, going to Alturas, learning to fish at Silver Creek and going on trail rides on horseback.”

Harlee Manning

Bellevue
23-06-02 snapshots 3 Brown.jpg

“Definitely hiking and camping with friends, especially at Lucky Peak.”

Daria Brown

Ketchum
23-06-02 snapshots 4 Carroll.jpg

“Looking forward to hanging out on my back deck with my wife and kids staring at Carbonate, enjoying those endless Idaho summer nights.”

Mark Carroll

Hailey
23-06-02 snapshots 5 Caminiti.jpg

“Riding my mountain bike, doing my honey-do list and gardening, which is one of my favorite summer activities.”

Bob Caminiti

Elkhorn
