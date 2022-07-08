Sophie Deming

“I am a backpacker, and I’m planning to hike to Alice Lake and go to Toxaway Loop.”

Sophie Deming, Ketchum
Lauren Bertelson

“Next time we go camping it will be a backpacking excursion to an alpine lake complete with DEET and my fly rod.

Lauren Bertelson, Ketchum
Fred Burke

“Over Galena to an undisclosed location where there are no people.”

Fred Burke, Ketchum
Baird Gourlay

“Day trips to Alturas, float the lazy river with my daughter and the Braun Brothers Reunion in August.”

Baird Gourlay, Ketchum
Katherine and Lulu Jones

“Gathering all the kids and heading north to the Stanley area where we will fish and eat s’mores.

Katherine and Lulu Jones, Northern California
Load comments