Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. High 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rain and snow melt may lead to flooding..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.